China's Meituan lowers commissions in response to regulatory guidance

The logo of food delivery giant Meituan is seen at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China’s food delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK) said on Tuesday that it would lower commissions for merchants on its platform, including capping fees for small and medium sized merchants facing operational difficulties at 5%.

Chinese regulators last month issued guidance for online food delivery platforms to reduce service fees to help to lower operating costs for catering businesses, to promote a faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.