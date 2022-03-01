1 minute read
China's Meituan lowers commissions in response to regulatory guidance
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China’s food delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK) said on Tuesday that it would lower commissions for merchants on its platform, including capping fees for small and medium sized merchants facing operational difficulties at 5%.
Chinese regulators last month issued guidance for online food delivery platforms to reduce service fees to help to lower operating costs for catering businesses, to promote a faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.