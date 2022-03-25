China's Meituan posts 31% rise in Q4 revenue, beating estimates

People walk past a Meituan logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK) on Friday reported a better-than-expected 30.6% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by steady growth in its core business.

Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said revenue rose to 49.5 billion yuan ($7.78 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on an average had expected revenue of 49.20 billion yuan, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi)

