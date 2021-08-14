Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China's new locally transmitted COVID cases down for the 4th straight day

2 minute read

People wearing protective masks ride escalators inside a subway station, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Aug 14 (Reuters) - China on Saturday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Aug. 13, down for the fourth consecutive day, offering fresh signs that a month-long outbreak may be waning.

The country reported 66 coronavirus infections in the mainland, down from 99 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. There were 36 imported cases.

The number of locally transmitted cases fell from 47 a day earlier to the lowest since July 30.

China reported 19 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 34 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Friday, mainland China had recorded 94,326 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Many local cases in the current outbreak, the most widespread since the initial epidemic in the spring of 2020, have been traced to a handful of infections uncovered in Nanjing in eastern Jiangsu province in late July.

The spread of the Delta variant in China has prompted the activation of epidemic containment protocols including mass testing, demarcating neighbourhoods deemed risky and restricting movement in affected cities.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · August 13, 2021 · 7:59 AM UTC

China's new U.S. envoy stresses importance of Taiwan in first high-level meeting

China's newly appointed ambassador in Washington stressed the utmost importance of Taiwan in the Sino-U.S. relationship during his first meeting with a top U.S. official since assuming the job, according to Chinese state media.

China
China reports smallest number of new local COVID cases since July
China
China cranks up carbon-intensive projects as climate crisis grows, research shows
China
Russian defence minister praises cooperation with China at joint wargames
China
Sherman stresses U.S. support for Lithuania against 'coercive' China