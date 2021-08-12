China
China's Ningbo airport has suspended flights to and from Beijing due to 'public health incident'
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's Ningbo airport has suspended inbound and outbound flights to the capital Beijing from August 11 due to a "public health incident", state television reported on Thursday.
The eastern city where Ningbo Zhoushan port, China's second-largest container port by handling volume, is located has suspended services at a subsidiary Meidong port after an employee at Meidong port tested positive for COVID-19.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.