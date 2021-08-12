Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China's Ningbo airport has suspended flights to and from Beijing due to 'public health incident'

Workers in protective suits sort luggage arriving from India at Ningbo Lishe International Airport following the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, September 10, 2020. Picture taken September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Shivani Singh

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's Ningbo airport has suspended inbound and outbound flights to the capital Beijing from August 11 due to a "public health incident", state television reported on Thursday.

The eastern city where Ningbo Zhoushan port, China's second-largest container port by handling volume, is located has suspended services at a subsidiary Meidong port after an employee at Meidong port tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporting by Colin Qian, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by Hugh Lawson

