China's parliament approves State Council institutional reform plan – state media















BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China's parliament on Friday approved a plan to re-organise institutions under the State Council, or cabinet, according to state media.

Earlier this week, China unveiled a plan for a sweeping reform of central government institutions, including the formation of a financial regulatory body and national data bureau and a revamp of its science and technology ministry.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar











