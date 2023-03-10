China's parliament approves State Council institutional reform plan – state media

Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress (NPC)
Security stand guard ahead of the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 10 March 2023. Mark R. Cristino/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China's parliament on Friday approved a plan to re-organise institutions under the State Council, or cabinet, according to state media.

Earlier this week, China unveiled a plan for a sweeping reform of central government institutions, including the formation of a financial regulatory body and national data bureau and a revamp of its science and technology ministry.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar

