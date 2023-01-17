China’s population shrinks for the first time since 1961

[1/5] An elderly person holds a child near lanterns decorating a shop ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China, January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang















BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's population fell last year for the first time since 1961, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of population decline.

The country had 1.41175 billion people at at the end of 2022, compared with 1.41260 billion a year earlier, China's National Bureau of Statistics said.

Reporting by Albee Zhang in Beijing and Farah Master in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs











