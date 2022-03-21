China's President Xi calls for 'all-out efforts' to find Eastern jet crash survivors

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "all-out" efforts to organise search and rescue for passengers on the Eastern Airlines jet crash on Monday, state television reported.

Expressing "shock" at hearing the news of the crash, Xi instructed officials to the launch an emergency response immediately and to investigate the cause of the crash as soon as possible，according to state television CCTV.

China's Premier Li Keqiang also instructed officials to spare no effort in searching for survivors and to provide sufficient comfort to the victims' families, according to CCTV.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.