China's President Xi, Premier Li to meet EU leaders on April 1 - ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arrive for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang will meet with European Union leaders on April 1, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

It was China's first confirmation that a China-EU summit would take place this week. The event has been postponed a number of times against a backdrop of deteriorating relations.

The leaders will meet virtually, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Reporting by Martin Pollard, writing by Yew Lun Tian, editing by Andrew Heavens

