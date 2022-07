China's President Xi says security measures in Xinjiang should become regular

An ethnic Uighur woman walks in front of a giant screen with a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the main city square in Kashgar in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 6, 2018. The screen broadcasts a slideshow of images of Xi on loop, including propaganda images of his previous visit to Xinjiang. Picture taken September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China will make security measures in Xinjiang a regular fixture while requiring Islamic practices to conform to Chinese sensibilities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday during a visit to the northwestern frontier region, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi also said Xinjiang must nurture a team of "politically reliable" religious representatives, according to CCTV.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

