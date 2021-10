Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a video meeting on Wednesday, state television reported.

Xi and Merkel exchanged views on the development of Sino-Europe and China-Germany relations in a friendly manner, it added.

Reporting by Colin Qian and Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.