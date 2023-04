China's public security ministry to launch crackdown on online rumors

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China's public security ministry said it will launch a campaign to crack down on online rumours, the ministry's WeChat notice showed on Friday.

The campaign will run for 100 days, focusing on Internet rumours that disrupt order in cyberspace, and cracking down on organisers and planners behind malicious fabrications and dissemination of online rumours.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra











