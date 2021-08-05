Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China's sales and purchases of state metal reserves

2 minute read

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - For the first time in more than a decade, China held two auctions in July to release state reserves of metals, including copper, aluminium and zinc, to try to boost market supply and help manufacturers hit by rocketing commodity prices. read more

The following lists official notifications from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration on metal auctions as well as China's private sales over the past decade as reported by Reuters:

Note: The offer volume and sales volume were in tonnes. Average sales prices were in yuan per tonne. *Average price in July 2021 auctions according to sources. No prices officially announced.

The table below has details of non-public copper sales from reserves over the years.

Below are some of the private purchases by the state stockpiler over the years.

* The purchase volume were in tonnes. Average purchase prices were in yuan per tonne unless otherwise specified.

Additional reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 4:42 AM UTCBoeing 737 MAX departs for key test flight in China

A Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 Max jet departed for China on Wednesday to conduct a flight test as part of the U.S. planemaker's attempt to gain approval in the vital travel market following two fatal crashes, people familiar with the matter said.

ChinaShares in Chinese e-cigarette firms slide after state media report
ChinaAnalysis: Reality bites: China's meddling cools but can't reverse hot commodity prices
ChinaChina reports most new COVID-19 cases since January amid Delta surge
ChinaDiving-China's Quan advances to women's 10m platform finals in first place