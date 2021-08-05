China's sales and purchases of state metal reserves

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - For the first time in more than a decade, China held two auctions in July to release state reserves of metals, including copper, aluminium and zinc, to try to boost market supply and help manufacturers hit by rocketing commodity prices. read more

The following lists official notifications from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration on metal auctions as well as China's private sales over the past decade as reported by Reuters:

Note: The offer volume and sales volume were in tonnes. Average sales prices were in yuan per tonne. *Average price in July 2021 auctions according to sources. No prices officially announced.

The table below has details of non-public copper sales from reserves over the years.

Below are some of the private purchases by the state stockpiler over the years.

* The purchase volume were in tonnes. Average purchase prices were in yuan per tonne unless otherwise specified.

Additional reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.