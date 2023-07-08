China's securities watchdog will support mutual funds in cutting product fees

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Saturday that it would support mutual fund managers to enable them to lower fund product fees.

In a statement, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would optimise the mutual-fund fee scheme and steadily lower the industry's comprehensive fee rates.

The statement came as performance of China's stock market falters amid a weak recovery of the world's second-largest economy, with China's blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) down more than 13% in the past 12 months.

