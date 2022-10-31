China's services sector activity falls - official PMI

[1/2] A waiter cleans the floor of a restaurant after closing hours in Beijing, China October 28, 2019. Picture taken October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter















BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's October services activity fell for the first time since May, as strict COVID restrictions halted travel and gatherings over the Golden Week holiday period, striking a big blow to consumption.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 48.7 from 50.6 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

A reading above the 50-point mark indicates expansion in activity while a reading below indicates contraction.

China's official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 49.0 from 50.9 in September.

Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes











