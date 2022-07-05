China's Shanghai to carry out some COVID testing, residents say

A resident gets tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) behind barriers of a sealed area, amid new lockdown measures in parts of the city to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Authorities in at least six districts in Shanghai notified residents that they would be carrying out mass PCR testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday, just over a month after the city's lockdown was lifted.

Residents of Xuhui, Changning, Jingan, Baoshan, Minhang and Yangpu districts said they had received notices from their residential committees about the tests. Some were also told they would be asked to take a second test on Wednesday or Thursday.

The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The residential committees did not say in their notices why the testing was being arranged and how extensive it was.

The city reported eight new local COVID cases on Monday, seven of which it said were found in quarantined areas.

The city already requires all of its 16 districts to organise mass testing of residents every weekend until the end of July. Residents also need to test themselves every three days in order to enter public areas such as shopping malls or take public transport.

Although China's most populous city has lifted a two month-long lockdown of its 25 million residents, it still imposes targeted curbs on movements whenever a COVID case is found outside quarantined areas.

City lockdowns and repeated mass testing, part of China's zero-COVID policy that aims to eradicate all outbreaks, have brought case numbers down but many of the measures have fuelled anger and taken a toll on the economy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.