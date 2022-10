BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's financial hub Shanghai will extend its free and regular COVID-19 testing services to Nov. 30 from Oct. 31, the city government said in a notice on its WeChat account on Tuesday.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens











