China's Shanghai reports 16,766 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 5

SHANGHAI, April 6 (Reuters) - The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai reported 16,766 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 311 new symptomatic cases on April 5, the local government said on Wednesday.

The number of asymptomatic cases was up from 13,086 a day earlier. Symptomatic cases also rose from 268.

Shanghai is currently under a city-wide lockdown as authorities work to contain the city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Christopher Cushing

