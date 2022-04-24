Shanghai reports 39 new COVID-related deaths on April 23

A courier in a protective suit makes deliveries to a residential compound amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 39 new deaths among its COVID-19 patients on April 23, up from 12 the day before, the local government said on Sunday.

The city also recorded 19,657 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 20,634 a day earlier. The number of confirmed symptomatic infections stood at 1,401, also down from 2,736 the previous day.

Shanghai is currently battling China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak.

Reporting by David Stanway and Brenda Goh; Editing by Leslie Adler

