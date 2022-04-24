1 minute read
Shanghai reports 39 new COVID-related deaths on April 23
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 39 new deaths among its COVID-19 patients on April 23, up from 12 the day before, the local government said on Sunday.
The city also recorded 19,657 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 20,634 a day earlier. The number of confirmed symptomatic infections stood at 1,401, also down from 2,736 the previous day.
Shanghai is currently battling China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Stanway and Brenda Goh; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.