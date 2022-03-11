1 minute read
China's Shanghai shuts schools due to fresh COVID-19 outbreak
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SHANGHAI, March 11 (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Friday it will close all primary, middle and high schools from March 12 and that students will need to shift to online classes until further notice as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.
The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account that kindergartens and preschools will also suspend classes.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.