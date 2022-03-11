China's Shanghai shuts schools due to fresh COVID-19 outbreak

Students wearing face masks are seen inside a classroom during a government-organised media tour at a high school as more students returned to campus following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, March 11 (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Friday it will close all primary, middle and high schools from March 12 and that students will need to shift to online classes until further notice as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account that kindergartens and preschools will also suspend classes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.