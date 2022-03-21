China's Shenzhen city says lifts COVID curbs on offices, factories - CCTV

Resident buildings and offices are seen in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, September 6, 2019. Picture taken September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen city said it would allow offices and factories to restart operations from Monday and that public transport would also resume, after residents in the city completed three rounds of COVID-19 testing, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Government officials told a press conference that the epidemic situation in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub had been brought under control, CCTV said.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

