China's Shenzhen closes world's largest electronics market in COVID-19 prevention measure
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen said on Monday they have closed the world's largest electronics market, in Huaqiangbei, as a COVID-19 prevention measure.
Health officials for the tech hub of 18 million reported nine symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases in testing a day earlier.
Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Hugh Lawson
