China's Shenzhen closes world's largest electronics market in COVID-19 prevention measure

People watch as barricades are set up outside an entrance to Wanxia urban village as part of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) control measures in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 29, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

SHENZHEN, China, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen said on Monday they have closed the world's largest electronics market, in Huaqiangbei, as a COVID-19 prevention measure.

Health officials for the tech hub of 18 million reported nine symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases in testing a day earlier.

Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Hugh Lawson

