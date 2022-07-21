China's Shenzhen reports 17 symptomatic, 5 asymptomatic cases for July 20

Medical workers wearing protective suits are seen at a nucleic acid testing site outside the IBC Mall in Shenzhen, China August 14, 2020. REUTERS/David Kirton

SHENZHEN, China, July 21 (Reuters) - China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 22 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, up from 19 a day earlier, official data showed on Thursday.

Of Wednesday's local infections, 17 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while five were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission said.

Out of those 22 individuals, 11 were already isolated for medical observation, while the rest were found during varied testing procedures.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

