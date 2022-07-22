1 minute read
China's Shenzhen reports 7 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 21
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SHENZHEN, China July 22 (Reuters) - China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Thursday, down from 22 a day earlier, official data showed on Friday.
Of Thursday's local infections, seven were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 13 were asymptomatic, the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Shri Navaratnam
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.