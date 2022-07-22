China's Shenzhen reports 7 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 21

YPeople line up to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nucleic acid testing site in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 21, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

SHENZHEN, China July 22 (Reuters) - China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Thursday, down from 22 a day earlier, official data showed on Friday.

Of Thursday's local infections, seven were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 13 were asymptomatic, the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.