China's Shenzhen reports 8 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 24

Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nucleic acid testing site in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

SHENZHEN, July 25 (Reuters) - China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday, up from 19 a day earlier, official data showed on Monday.

Of Sunday's local infections, eight were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 13 were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Health Commission said.

Of the new Shenzhen cases, all except five were found in quarantined areas.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.