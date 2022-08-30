China's Sichuan, Chongqing resume power supply to industry

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's Sichuan province and Chongqing city have resumed normal power supply for industrial and commercial usage, reported state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday, reducing concerns over tight supplies of the battery metal lithium.

The southwestern province had rationed power to major users from Aug. 15 after drought hit hydropower generation while residents ramped up air conditioning to cope with soaring temperatures.

Production of energy-intensive refined metals were suspended, impacting about 5,000-6,000 tonnes of lithium salt output, around 10% of China's monthly average of the metal used in the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

Top Chinese lithium processor Tianqi Lithium Corp (002466.SZ) told Reuters on Tuesday its factory in Sichuan's Shehong city had resumed normal production.

Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group (002497.SZ) could not be reached for comment.

Aluminium producer Henan Zhongfu Industrial (600595.SS) said in stock exchange statements that its production gradually resumed from Aug.28.

Zinc smelters affected by the power shortage have also restarted, said Dina Yu, a zinc and lead analyst at consultancy CRU Group.

Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens

