China's southern Guangzhou city detects one COVID-19 infection of Omicron variant

People line up to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a vaccination site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2021. Picture taken May 29, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS.

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Health authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detected one infection of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

The infected person, a 67-year-old man who entered China from overseas in November and flew to Guangzhou after quarantine last week, tested positive while he was isolated at home in the city, according to CCTV.

The case follows China's first Omicron detection in the northern Tianjin city, a person who had also arrived from abroad. read more

(This story fixes typo in para 2)

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam

