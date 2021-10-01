Skip to main content

China

China's SPIC urges plants to boost output as power crunch hits northeast

2 minute read

A power station of the State Development & Investment Corporation (SDIC) is reflected in a lake in Tangshan, Hebei province, China, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - State Power Investment Corp, one of China's top five power generators, urged its plants to boost coal supplies and generate more power for the northeast provinces at an emergency meeting.

Beijing is scrambling to deliver more coal to utilities to restore supply, as the country's northeast region grapples with its worst power outages in years, particularly the three provinces of Liaoning, Heilongjiang and Jilin, home to nearly 100 million people. read more

In response to mandates from the State Council, or cabinet, SPIC urged its subsidiary coal and power producers to prepare contingency plans for winter energy supplies, the firm said on its official WeChat account on Thursday.

"Communications among company-owned coal miners in the northeast region shall be enhanced and production for thermal coal shall be boosted," SPIC said.

"Every single plant needs to set up its own contingency plan and enhance communications with the state grid."

SPIC asked its key northeast China-based power plants to set up a daily reporting mechanism to further communications with miners besides SPIC to secure coal.

China's power curbs were triggered by shortages of coal, which fuels about two-thirds of power generation.

Thermal coal futures closed up 4.2% on Thursday on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, after hitting an all-time high of 1,408 yuan ($218) per tonne, having doubled between July and September.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 3:50 AM UTC

China gorges on American grain-fed beef amid shrinking supplies from Down Under

As Australian beef exports to China wither amid diplomatic tensions, demand there for U.S. grain-fed beef has soared, fuelled by the appetites of a growing Chinese middle class.

China
China tells fans 'chase stars rationally'
China
Evoking Mao, China likens Taiwan foreign minister to a 'shrilling' fly
China
China hikes 2021 rare earth quotas by 20% to record highs
China
China power crunch slams factories as coal lobby warns woes could stay until winter