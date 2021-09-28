China's state grid says it will ensure power supply to residents

A molten salt solar tower stands behind electricity pylons at a power station near Dunhuang, Gansu province, China April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's state grid said it will ensure power supply to residents and will make preparations ahead of the upcoming national holidays and the winter.

It also said it will strengthen communications with the government to guarantee thermal coal supply, and will strictly control power consumption by high-energy consuming and polluting sectors, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Andrew Heavens

