China's state-run Xinhua says second black box of China Eastern jet not found yet
BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China's official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday that the second black box of crashed China Eastern (600115.SS) jet has yet to be found.
Earlier, CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, said China had found the second black box, but it later deleted the news post from its official social media platforms.
Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
