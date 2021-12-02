China's tobacco authority issues draft rules governing e-cigarettes

A saleswoman holds an e-cigarette as she demonstrates vaping at the Vape Shop that sells e-cigarette products in Beijing, China January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's tobacco authority issued on Thursday draft rules governing e-cigarettes, moving the product away from a regulatory grey area and under the oversight of the state.

The rules' publication follows China's cabinet last week amending its tobacco monopoly law to include e-cigarettes.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

