China's top auto association cancels Shanghai event citing COVID















SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's top auto association said on Wednesday it would cancel the second day of the China Automotive Overseas Development Summit that was taking place in Shanghai, citing the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers made the announcement on their website. The summit started on Tuesday and was due to end on Wednesday.

Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam











