China's top legislature to discuss adding anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong on Friday - media

Hong Kong and Chinese national flags are flown behind a pair of surveillance cameras outside the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's top legislature will discuss on Friday the possible extension to Hong Kong of an anti-sanctions law, local media TVB News quoted National People's Congress Standing Committee delegate Tam Yiu-chung as saying.

Earlier, the city's leader Carrie Lam said she did not have an explicit timetable for the implementation in Hong Kong of a mainland Chinese law that retaliates against foreign sanctions. read more

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Catherine Evans

