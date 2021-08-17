China
China's top legislature to discuss adding anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong on Friday - media
HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's top legislature will discuss on Friday the possible extension to Hong Kong of an anti-sanctions law, local media TVB News quoted National People's Congress Standing Committee delegate Tam Yiu-chung as saying.
Earlier, the city's leader Carrie Lam said she did not have an explicit timetable for the implementation in Hong Kong of a mainland Chinese law that retaliates against foreign sanctions. read more
