ChinaChina’s U.N. envoy hopes U.S. to emphasize dialogue in policy on N.Korea

Reuters
Zhang Jun, China's Ambassador to the United Nations speaks at a Security Council meeting about Afghanistan at United Nations Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

China’s U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, said on Monday he hopes a U.S. review of North Korea policy will place more emphasis on dialogue, instead of pressure.

President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Friday. read more

(This story corrects name to Zhang Jun, not Zhang Jung in first sentence.)

