ChinaChina’s U.N. envoy hopes U.S. to emphasize dialogue in policy on N.Korea
China’s U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, said on Monday he hopes a U.S. review of North Korea policy will place more emphasis on dialogue, instead of pressure.
President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Friday. read more
(This story corrects name to Zhang Jun, not Zhang Jung in first sentence.)
