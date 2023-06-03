China's Wuhan says it is in talks with Disney to start a project
SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - The city of Wuhan in central China said on Saturday its commerce bureau has started initial talks with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) for the U.S. firm to start a project in the city.
The Wuhan government gave no details on the talks in a statement on its official WeChat account.
Several Chinese cities have been on a drive to engage with foreign investors since the start of the year after the country lifted its harsh COVID-19 restrictions.
Disney opened a $5.5 billion resort in the financial hub of Shanghai in 2016. The resort had over 11 million visitors in its debut year, though figures were hit during the pandemic.
