A woman buys live fish at a supermarket during a government-organized media tour following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's central city of Wuhan will test all residents as it screens them for coronavirus infections, city government official Li Tao told a news briefing on Tuesday.

The measures came after the city, where the virus first surfaced late in 2019, reported three domestically transmitted confirmed cases for Aug 2.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

