China
China's Xi hails HK election, says situation improved from 'chaos'
BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday the situation in Hong Kong had improved in the past year from "chaos," and hailed recent legislative elections in the city as a manifestation of the people's democratic rights.
Xi's remarks, carried by state media, were made during a meeting in Beijing with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens
