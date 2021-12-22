China's Xi hails HK election, says situation improved from 'chaos'

Visitors prepare for a group photo near a screen displaying an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday the situation in Hong Kong had improved in the past year from "chaos," and hailed recent legislative elections in the city as a manifestation of the people's democratic rights.

Xi's remarks, carried by state media, were made during a meeting in Beijing with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.