China's President Xi Jinping speaks while taking part in an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army's participation in the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping held a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The details of the meeting were not given in CCTV's statement.

Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo, Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.