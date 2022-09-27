China's Xi makes first public appearance in Beijing since trip to Central Asia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, according to state television, in his first public appearance since returning to China from an official trip to Central Asia in mid-September.

Xi is widely expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as leader at the Communist Party's once-in-five-years congress next month.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle

