China's Xi makes first public appearance in Beijing since trip to Central Asia
BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, according to state television, in his first public appearance since returning to China from an official trip to Central Asia in mid-September.
Xi is widely expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as leader at the Communist Party's once-in-five-years congress next month.
Reporting by Ryan Woo and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle
