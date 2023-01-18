China's Xi says COVID containment still under stress - state media















BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said the country's COVID-19 prevention and control is still going through a time of stress but the light is ahead, state media CCTV reported on Wednesday.

Xi said there is a need to expand medical resources, increase supply of medical services and the availability of medicines, CCTV reported.

He made the comments during a virtual meeting with medical staff in a hospital in northeastern Heilongjiang province.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens











