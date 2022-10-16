China's Xi says full control over Hong Kong achieved, determined on Taiwan















BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China has achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing.

China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi said.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by William Mallard











