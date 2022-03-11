Skip to main content
China's Xi says S.Korea important partner in letter to President-elect Yoon -Yonhap

Chinese President Xi Jinping casts a vote during the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said South Korea is a close neighbour and important partner in a congratulatory letter to South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin

