China's Xi urges political trust in call with S.Korea president-elect

1 minute read
1/2

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a phone call with South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol that the two countries should bolster mutual political trust, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

Reporting by Tony Munroe; editing by Philippa Fletcher

