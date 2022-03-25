1 minute read
China's Xi urges political trust in call with S.Korea president-elect
BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a phone call with South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol that the two countries should bolster mutual political trust, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.
Reporting by Tony Munroe; editing by Philippa Fletcher
