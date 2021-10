Workers clean in front of the Rome Convention Centre 'La Nuvola', in the city's EUR district, that will host the G20 summit with heads of state from major nations for a two-day meeting from October 30-31, in Rome, Italy, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/Files

ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will not come to Rome for the summit of Group of 20 leaders to be held on Saturday and Sunday, a source close to the matter said.

China will be represented in Rome by its foreign minister while Xi will connect to the gathering remotely, the source said.

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Angelo Amante

