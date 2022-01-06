China's Xian airport suspended international passenger flights from Jan 5

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a resident for nucleic acid testing following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Xian, Shaanxi province, China January 4, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The northwestern Chinese city of Xian suspended all international passenger flights from Jan. 5 at its airport until further notice, the official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

The Xian Xianyang International Airport has also halted all domestic passenger flights, Xinhua reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.