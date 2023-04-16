China's ZJLD Group seeks up to $811.5 million in Hong Kong IPO















April 17 (Reuters) - Chinese liquor company ZJLD Group is looking to raise up to HK$6.37 billion ($811.5 million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), the largest in the financial centre this year, according to exchange filings on Monday.

The company is offering about 490.7 million shares in a price range of $HK10.78 to HK$12.98 each.

Across that range the spirits manufacturer would raise between $674 million to $811.5 million, the filings show.

The final price for the shares will be set on Thursday.

It is the largest IPO in Hong Kong in 2023, with just $508.3 million raised in new share sales in the first quarter of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

ZJLD shares will start trading on April 27.

($1 = 7.8493 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Tom Hogue











