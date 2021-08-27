Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Chinese authorities say overtime '996' policy is illegal

2 minute read
1/2

A man talks on a mobile phone as he looks at the view of the Shanghai skyline, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China's Supreme People's Court said the overtime practice of "996", working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week, is illegal, taking aim at the controversial policy that is common among many Chinese technology firms.

China's top court and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Thursday published guidelines and examples on what constituted as overtime work, saying they were focusing on the issue as it had attracted widespread attention recently.

While the authorities used a case involving a parcel delivery company to explain why "996" was illegal, working such hours had become a badge of honour for some Chinese companies and employees.

Silicon Valley heavyweights such as Sequoia Capital's Mike Moritz have highlighted it as a competitive advantage the country had over the United States.

But a backlash surfaced in 2019, prompting a public debate about work hours in China's tech industry that has continued.

Last month, TikTok owner ByteDance on Friday said that it would formally end its weekend overtime policy from Aug. 1, two weeks after its short-video rival Kuaishou (1024.HK) announced a similar decision. read more

The court and ministry's criticism of "996" also comes amid a wide ranging Beijing-led regulatory crackdown on country's technology giants that has targeted issues from monopolistic behaviour to consumer rights.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 12:18 AM UTC

China’s coming data laws leave firms with more questions than answers

China is establishing new regulatory pillars for its giant Internet industry, but a new data security law and other rules are ambiguous in ways that leave companies fearful they may accidentally cross a line, lawyers say.

China
Analysis: Evergrande to speed up asset sales as hopes swirl about gov't lifeline
China
Growth in China's home prices set to slow in 2021 on policy curbs - Reuters poll
China
China's 'common prosperity' push does not mean 'killing the rich', official says
China
China to crack down on 'chaotic' online fan culture