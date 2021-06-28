Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China's automaker Great Wall aims to sell 4 mln cars in 2025

2 minute read

Models pose next to Great Wall Motors (GWM) GWM R1 electric car at its pavilion at the India Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, India, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor Co Ltd (601633.SS) is targeting an annual sales of 4 million vehicles in 2025, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Monday, as China's top pickup truck maker sees an increase in the demand for leisure use.

Great Wall's revenue is expected to reach 600 billion yuan ($92.86 billion) in 2025, Wei said in a briefing on the company's strategy at its headquarters.

Great Wall, which sold 1.1 million cars last year, aims for 80% of its annual sales in 2025 to be new energy vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

It targets to sell 2.8 million cars in 2023 with a production lineup of more than 60 models, Meng Xiangjun, a senior executive at Great Wall said.

China, the world's largest auto market, rolled out supportive policies for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles last year, which require local governments and companies to build a more mature supply chain and business model for the industry.

Baoding-based Great Wall is building a car plant in China with BMW (BMWG.DE) for electric vehicles. The company plans to be carbon-neutral in 2045, earlier than China's overall target of 2060.

Great Wall, which competes with Geely (0175.HK) and BYD (002594.SZ), is also planning to manufacture cars in Russia and Thailand.

($1 = 6.4612 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 12:26 AM UTCHong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport - media

Hong Kong police arrested a former senior journalist with the Apple Daily newspaper at the international airport on Sunday night on a suspected national security charge as he tried to leave the city, according to media reports.

ChinaBeijing leaves nothing to chance ahead of Party centenary
ChinaDidi's $4 bln IPO order books to close Monday - sources
ChinaChina's automaker Great Wall aims to sell 4 mln cars in 2025
ChinaAnalysis: Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors