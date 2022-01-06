Chinese banks' bad-loan ratio at 1.89% as of end-Nov, says regulator

A woman walks past a sign of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) at its office in Beijing, China March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Rita Qian

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China banking institutions saw their combined bad-loan ratio stand at 1.89% at end of November, the sector's regulator said in Beijing on Thursday.

The outstanding property loans by the end of November increased 8.4% compared to the same period last year, the regulator added.

