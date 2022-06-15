Chinese capital has reported 327 COVID cases linked to bar - health official

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a person at a mobile nucleic acid testing booth, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing has reported a total of 327 COVID cases linked to a bar as of Wednesday afternoon, a health official said.

Beijing reported seven new local COVID cases on Wednesday up to 3 p.m., Liu Xiaofeng added.

(This story corrects typo in par 1)

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

