Chinese capital has reported 327 COVID cases linked to bar - health official
BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing has reported a total of 327 COVID cases linked to a bar as of Wednesday afternoon, a health official said.
Beijing reported seven new local COVID cases on Wednesday up to 3 p.m., Liu Xiaofeng added.
