Chinese city of Dalian finds Omicron case from Tianjin - state media

People line up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound following local cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dalian, Liaoning province, China November 10, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The northeastern Chinese city of Dalian detected one COVID-19 infection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state television said in a report late on Wednesday.

The virus detected in the infected individual, who arrived in Dalian from the northern city of Tianjin, was highly similar to the Omicron virus found during the current outbreak in Tianjin, according to the report.

The buildings where the infected individual and the person's close contact lived have been sealed up, state television said.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Engen Tham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

